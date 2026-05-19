22 Indian-sponsored militants killed in North Waziristan operation

The security forces eliminated 22 militants during an operation in North Waziristan, with weapons and ammunition recovered from the slain militants involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area. A clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants present in the region.

The security forces eliminated 22 militants during an operation in North Waziristan , with weapons and ammunition recovered from the slain militants involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

A clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants present in the region. The Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces have reiterated that hostile forces attempting to undermine Pakistan's progress through proxies and propaganda will ultimately fail in the face of the state's resilience and the unity of its people





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North Waziristan Indian-Sponsored Militants Security Forces Operation Eliminated Weapons Ammunition Terrorist Activities Clearance Operation Hostile Forces Pakistan's Progress Resilience Unity Of Its People Chief Of Army Staff Chief Of Defence Forces

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