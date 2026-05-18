32nd Mount Everest Summit by Nepali Sherpa Breaks Global Record in California

A shooting incident occurred at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to several others. The police surrounded the area and engaged in a shootout with the suspected attackers, resulting in the deaths of two suspects and the death of a guard. The situation is currently under control, and the public has been advised to stay away from the area.

نیپالی کوہ پیما نے 32 ویں بار ماؤنٹ ایورسٹ سر کرکے عالمی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا کیلیفورنیا میں فائرنگ واقعہ پیش آیا ہے جس کے نتیجے میں تین افراد کے ہلاک اور متعدد زخمی ہونے کی اطلاعات ہیں۔ پولیس نے علاقے کو چاروں اطراف سے گھیرے میں لے لیا۔ امریکی میڈیا کے مطابق پولیس کی جوابی فائرنگ سے 2 مشتبہ حملہ آور بھی مارے گئے ہیں، جبکہ ایک محافظ کے جاں بحق ہونے کی بھی اطلاعات ہیں۔ فائرنگ سے ممکنہ طور پر کچھ افراد زخمی بھی ہوئے ہیں، تاہم فوری طور پر ہلاکتوں یا زخمیوں کی سرکاری سطح پر تصدیق نہیں کی گئی۔ مقامی پولیس نے خدشہ ظاہر کیا کہ فائرنگ میں متعدد لوگ نشانہ بنے ہیں، مزید تحقیقات جاری ہیں۔ بعد ازاں سان ڈیاگو پولیس نے بیان جاری کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ صورتحال پر قابو پا لیا گیا ہے اور لوگ محفوظ مقامات پر خطرے سے باہر ہیں تاہم مزید تفصیلات فراہم نہیں کی گئیں.

نیپالی کوہ پیما نے 32 ویں بار ماؤنٹ ایورسٹ سر کرکے عالمی ریکارڈ توڑ دیا کیلیفورنیا میں فائرنگ واقعہ پیش آیا ہے جس کے نتیجے میں تین افراد کے ہلاک اور متعدد زخمی ہونے کی اطلاعات ہیں۔ پولیس نے علاقے کو چاروں اطراف سے گھیرے میں لے لیا۔ امریکی میڈیا کے مطابق پولیس کی جوابی فائرنگ سے 2 مشتبہ حملہ آور بھی مارے گئے ہیں، جبکہ ایک محافظ کے جاں بحق ہونے کی بھی اطلاعات ہیں۔ فائرنگ سے ممکنہ طور پر کچھ افراد زخمی بھی ہوئے ہیں، تاہم فوری طور پر ہلاکتوں یا زخمیوں کی سرکاری سطح پر تصدیق نہیں کی گئی۔ مقامی پولیس نے خدشہ ظاہر کیا کہ فائرنگ میں متعدد لوگ نشانہ بنے ہیں، مزید تحقیقات جاری ہیں۔ بعد ازاں سان ڈیاگو پولیس نے بیان جاری کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ صورتحال پر قابو پا لیا گیا ہے اور لوگ محفوظ مقامات پر خطرے سے باہر ہیں تاہم مزید تفصیلات فراہم نہیں کی گئیں





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Shooting Incident Islamic Center San Diego California Police Suspects Guard Situation Control Public

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