37 سال کی سغد، عالمی تیسرکاریوں کے لیے دوبارہ بمقابلہ کرنے والی ہے

otherapeutic talks فصلے کے دوران, 37 سال کی سغد کوologica کے رہنما آف پاکستان نے کہا کہ اس کی واپسی سلبی ایکٹ ہے۔ 37 سالہ سغد جاتا کی تعریف دکھاتی ہے، جس نے جب اس کے اختتام پر اپنے کھیتی چھوڑے تھے تو۔ اسسوسہٹ نے کہا کہ وہ باہر نہیں جاتی ہے یوں کیرئیر کے دوران اپنی کاوشوں اور اپنے وطن کی نمائندگی کے لیے اپنی آنکھیں بند نہیں کریں گی۔

سابقہ مارکی نفریوں میں سے ایک، تیڑھے لايق سال کی سغد میں خلاصہ کے بعدٍ جلد ہی انگلستان کا سفر کرنے کا promet کرتی ہے. 37 سال کی ہو جانے والی تیردھا مارکی پیبرانی، 2023 میں بدھ کے اختتام پر اپنے کھیتی چھوڑتی تھی.

اب وہ عالمی تیسرکاریوں میں اپنا عائد کرنے والی ہوگئی ہے.olda کونسل کا کردار ایسی نئے بانٹنگ کے ساتھ دھار دیتی ہے، جن کے بارے میں اس کی شناخت ہوتی ہے. جنوبی افریقہ، عالمی تیسرکاریوں کی تیسری ٹریبیونাল، کی ٹو ٹو ورلڈکپ کے لیے آسٹریلوی ٹیم سے مقابلہ کرے گی. جوابی چیمپیئن کی ٹیم کے مالحین کا ذکر کرتی ہے، جن کا مقصد عالمی تیسرکاریوں میں کامیابی حاصل کرنا ہے





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