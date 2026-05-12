Additional IG Karachi appoints investigating officer in Penny case, establishes special team to ensure impartial and transparent probe

In the light of Penny case, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi has appointed the Additional Inspector General (AIG) South as the investigating officer for the case. The AIG has also established a special investigative team to ensure the conduct of a thorough and transparent inquiry. The team includes officials like Major Ehsan Hussain, Major Awan Ghafari, Inspector Qubool Hasan, and Zulfiqar Ali. The final report will be submitted within 15 days with full investigation legal requirements. Furthermore, a high-level special team will be headed by the DIG South to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation in the case. The AIG has emphasized that any violation of laws, rules, or SOPs will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against any official found negligent or irresponsible. In addition, two arrested in the Penny case, who are believed to be involved in a shooting incident near the Koote Bus Station in District West, have been apprehended by Karachi Police.

ایڈیشنل آئی جی کراچی نے پنکی کیس کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے ایس ایس پی ساؤتھ کو انکوائری آفیسر مقرر کر دیا اور واقعے کی مفصل انکوائری رپورٹ تین روز میں پیش کرنے کی ہدایت جاری کر دی۔ پولیس حکام کے مطابق مقدمات کی غیر جانبدار اور شفاف تفتیش یقینی بنانے کیلئے ایس پی انویسٹیگیشن ڈسٹرکٹ سٹی کی نگرانی میں خصوصی تفتیشی ٹیم بھی تشکیل دے دی گئی ہے۔ ٹیم میں ڈی ایس پی امتیاز حسین، ڈی ایس پی آصف منور، انسپکٹر غوث عالم، وحید قریشی اور مثال خان شامل ہیں۔کراچی، پولیس نے منشیات نیٹ ورک کی بڑی سرغنہ انمول عرف پنکی کی گرفتاری ظاہر کر دی تفتیشی ٹیم تمام مقدمات کی تحقیقات قانونی تقاضوں کے مطابق مکمل کرتے ہوئے 15 روز میں تفصیلی رپورٹ پیش کرے گی۔ مزید برآں مقدمے کی شفاف تفتیش کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے ڈی آئی جی ساؤتھ کی نگرانی میں خصوصی اعلیٰ سطحی ٹیم بھی قائم کر دی گئی ہے جس میں ایس ایس پی ساؤتھ، ایس ایس پی سٹی اور ایس ایس پی ایس آئی یو شامل ہوں گے۔ ایڈیشنل آئی جی کراچی نے واضح کیا ہے کہ قانون، ضابطوں اور ایس او پیز کی خلاف ورزی کسی صورت برداشت نہیں کی جائے گی جبکہ غفلت یا غیر ذمہ دارانہ رویے میں ملوث افسران کے خلاف بلاامتیاز کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔کراچی، کوئٹہ بس اڈے کے قریب فائرنگ میں ملوث 2 ملزمان گرفتار کرکے ساتھ ساتھ ڈسٹرکٹ ویسٹ میں فائرنگ کے واقعات میں 2 افراد جاں بحق 7 افراد زخمی ہیں šlo بخبر.

ایڈیشنل آئی جی کراچی نے پنکی کیس کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے ایس ایس پی ساؤتھ کو انکوائری آفیسر مقرر کر دیا اور واقعے کی مفصل انکوائری رپورٹ تین روز میں پیش کرنے کی ہدایت جاری کر دی۔ پولیس حکام کے مطابق مقدمات کی غیر جانبدار اور شفاف تفتیش یقینی بنانے کیلئے ایس پی انویسٹیگیشن ڈسٹرکٹ سٹی کی نگرانی میں خصوصی تفتیشی ٹیم بھی تشکیل دے دی گئی ہے۔ ٹیم میں ڈی ایس پی امتیاز حسین، ڈی ایس پی آصف منور، انسپکٹر غوث عالم، وحید قریشی اور مثال خان شامل ہیں۔کراچی، پولیس نے منشیات نیٹ ورک کی بڑی سرغنہ انمول عرف پنکی کی گرفتاری ظاہر کر دی تفتیشی ٹیم تمام مقدمات کی تحقیقات قانونی تقاضوں کے مطابق مکمل کرتے ہوئے 15 روز میں تفصیلی رپورٹ پیش کرے گی۔ مزید برآں مقدمے کی شفاف تفتیش کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے ڈی آئی جی ساؤتھ کی نگرانی میں خصوصی اعلیٰ سطحی ٹیم بھی قائم کر دی گئی ہے جس میں ایس ایس پی ساؤتھ، ایس ایس پی سٹی اور ایس ایس پی ایس آئی یو شامل ہوں گے۔ ایڈیشنل آئی جی کراچی نے واضح کیا ہے کہ قانون، ضابطوں اور ایس او پیز کی خلاف ورزی کسی صورت برداشت نہیں کی جائے گی جبکہ غفلت یا غیر ذمہ دارانہ رویے میں ملوث افسران کے خلاف بلاامتیاز کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔کراچی، کوئٹہ بس اڈے کے قریب فائرنگ میں ملوث 2 ملزمان گرفتار کرکے ساتھ ساتھ ڈسٹرکٹ ویسٹ میں فائرنگ کے واقعات میں 2 افراد جاں بحق 7 افراد زخمی ہیں šlo بخبر





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PENNY CASE INVESTIGATING OFFICER SPECIAL TEAM TRANSPARENT INVESTIGATION COMPETENT INVESTIGATION ANALYSIS INFORMATION ENCUMBERANCE LAW FRAMEWORK INITIAI

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