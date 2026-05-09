Adviser Rana Sanaullah pays tribute to mothers, sisters, and law enforcement personnel

Adviser to the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah, has expressed his condolences to mothers and sisters who have sacrificed their sons, brothers, and husbands for the nation. He also paid tribute to law enforcement personnel and the families of veterans and martyrs. Sanaullah also mentioned that Pakistan stands as a messenger of peace globally and that the Pakistani nation will resolve internal challenges with the same spirit and resolve.

Adviser to the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah has said that the salutations are offered to all, from the soldier to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who he described as benefactors of the nation.

Addressing a ceremony marking the completion of a year of the Marka-e-Haq in Faisalabad on Saturday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart said the enemy continues with malicious designs and, despite a decisive defeat, remains engaged in conspiracies. Sanaullah said personnel of law enforcement agencies are national heroes, while the families of veterans and martyrs hold a place of honour across the country.

He added that Pakistan’s leadership is playing its role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the world, and that this effort is acknowledged with respect. He said Pakistan today stands as a messenger of peace globally, and that this achievement was made possible through national unity, adding that the country is marking moments of satisfaction alongside a renewed pledge, and that Pakistan remains invincible.

Sanaullah has paid tribute to mothers and sisters who have sacrificed their sons, brothers, and husbands for the nation. Sanaullah said the Pakistani nation will resolve internal challenges with the same spirit and resolve. He said that the dignity Pakistan enjoys across the world is evident to all. He stated that Pakistan holds affection for the people of Afghanistan, as they are a neighbouring and brotherly Muslim nation.

Sanaullah maintained that Pakistan has hosted Afghan citizens for the past 40 years and remains ready to support Afghanistan even today. Islamabad rejects reports of UAE deporting Pakistani





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Rana Sanaullah Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marka-E-Haq Law Enforcement Agencies Veterans And Martyrs Internal Challenges Peace And Reconciliation Neighbouring And Brotherly Muslim Nation Afghan Citizens UAE Deporting Pakistanis

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