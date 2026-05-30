The news text covers three significant events: a road accident in Afghanistan, Pakistan's tightened refugee policy, and floods in Afghanistan. The road accident resulted in the death of 18 people, including 10 children, five women, and three men. Pakistan has recently tightened its policy on Afghan refugees and migrants, prompting increased returns. Intense rainfall triggered severe flooding in Afghanistan, leading to the collapse of numerous buildings and the loss of 25 lives. The worst-affected areas include central and eastern provinces such as Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, and Logar.

The vehicle was carrying Afghan families returning from Pakistan when it crashed on the road between Jalalabad and the capital, Kabul, according to Abdul Malik Niazay, spokesperson for the governor of Laghman province.

Eighteen people have died, including 10 children, five women and three men. In addition, 29 people have been injured. Authorities said the victims were part of a group of Afghan migrants returning home from Pakistan, where they had been living. Road accidents are frequent in Afghanistan due to poor infrastructure, decades of conflict, lax traffic regulation and dangerous driving conditions.

Pakistan has recently tightened its policy on Afghan refugees and migrants, prompting increased returns. According to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 447,400 Afghans have returned from Pakistan since the start of the year. Earlier, at least 25 people have lost their lives after intense rainfall triggered severe flooding in Afghanistan, leading to the collapse of numerous buildings.

Over the past two days, 32 people have also been injured, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which warned on Monday, March 30, that the threat of further bad weather remains high. An NDMA official reported that 22 fatalities, 32 injuries, and damage to 241 homes were recorded across 13 provinces due to floods and other weather-related incidents.

The worst-affected areas include central and eastern provinces such as Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, and Logar, where heavy downpours caused flash floods that destroyed homes, particularly in rural and mountainous regions. Pakistan’s global role rises as Modi’s 10-year strategy fail





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Afghanistan Road Accident Pakistan Refugees Floods Modi Strategy

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