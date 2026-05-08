Airbnb's AI focus on coding, search and support, as CEO Brian Chesky addresses challenges in travel and e-commerce

Airbnb's earnings call focused on the company's increasing use of AI tools, primarily in coding, customer support, and search functions. CEO Brian Chesky highlighted the company's specific use of AI in developing tools for API partners and their gradual widening of AI use in customer support. Chesky also acknowledged the challenges AI systems face in the travel and e-commerce sectors.

A large part of Airbnb 's first-quarter 2026 earnings call focused on the company's use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for coding , customer support , and search functions .

The company reported that 60% of the code produced by its engineers during the quarter was written by AI tools, reflecting similar statements from firms including Google, Microsoft, and Spotify on the growing role of AI in software development. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky highlighted the company's specific use of AI in developing tools for API partners managing properties through different software systems.

He also mentioned Airbnb's gradual widening of AI use in customer support, with an AI support bot now handling 40% of customer issues without referring them to a human agent, compared with earlier this year. Airbnb has also tested AI-powered search tools, although Chesky acknowledged that AI systems still faced difficulties in the travel and e-commerce sectors. Airbnb reported an increase in net income and revenue in the first quarter, with nights booked growing by 9%.

The company's 'Reserve now, pay later' feature accounted for almost 20% of gross booking value in the period





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Airbnb Earnings Call Artificial Intelligence Coding Customer Support Search Functions API Partners Net Income Revenue Gross Booking Value Reserve Now Pay Later Travel E-Commerce API Bots Multi-Person Bookings Text Difficulties Comparison Tools Human Oversight Limitations Of Chatbot Interfaces

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