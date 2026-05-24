Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt: Online Debate at Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt's contrasting appearances at Cannes 2026 sparked an online debate, with some claiming Aishwarya Rai received more attention from photographers and fans.

Aishwarya Rai made a striking return at Cannes 2026 , quickly becoming one of the most talked-about faces of the festival in France. Her appearance not only drew global attention but also triggered an online debate comparing her presence with fellow actor Alia Bhatt .

The discussion gained momentum on social media as fans and users reacted to the two stars’ visibility at the high-profile international event. Aishwarya Rai, often celebrated as a Cannes regular, made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of Cannes 2026. Her presence immediately caught photographers’ attention and quickly went viral online. She wore a structured white blazer paired with matching wide-leg trousers, a look that many described as elegant and powerful.

Social media users widely shared images from the event, calling her return a moment that reaffirmed her long-standing association with the festival. Following her appearance, online discussions began comparing Aishwarya Rai with Alia Bhatt, who was also present at Cannes 2026 as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Some users claimed that Aishwarya Rai received more attention from photographers and fans, while others defended both stars, highlighting their individual achievements and global appeal.

A section of social media posts praised Aishwarya’s long-standing global recognition, with users calling her a ‘legend’ and referring to her Miss World legacy. Others argued that her experience and Cannes history naturally make her a standout figure at the festival. Alia Bhatt, who has been representing L’Oréal Paris on global platforms, also attended the event but reportedly received comparatively less media spotlight during key moments of the festival.

Some online users claimed photographers initially overlooked her presence, sparking further debate across platforms. However, there was no official statement from the actor or event organizers regarding these claims. Bhatt has previously built a strong international presence through fashion appearances and brand collaborations, making her one of the most visible contemporary Indian celebrities at global events. The online conversation quickly evolved into a broader debate about legacy and new-generation stardom.

While some users highlighted Aishwarya Rai’s long-standing global reputation and past accolades, others emphasized Alia Bhatt’s growing international influence and recent achievements in global cinema and fashion. Despite the comparisons, many fans also called for appreciating both actors individually rather than measuring their success against each other. Pakistan-Portugal direct flights likely to begin soo





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