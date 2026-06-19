Alexander Zverev ne Yannick Hanfmann ko haraaya hai aur Halle Open grass-court tournament mein final eight tak pahunch gaye hain. Unhone apne career ke pehle grass court title ke liye apne hopes ko jeeta hai. Zverev ne Hanfmann ko ek baar break kiya aur opening set jeeta. Dusre set mein dono khiladi apne serve par fir se hamesha hold karke tie break par pahunch gaye, jiske baad Zverev ne jeet kar li.

Alexander Zverev Halle Open mein final eight tak pahunch gaye hain. Unhone 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) se Yannick Hanfmann ko haraaya hai. Berlin (AFP) - World number three Alexander Zverev ne Halle Open grass-court tournament mein final eight tak pahunchne ke liye Yannick Hanfmann ko 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) se haraya hai.

Unhone apne French Open victory ke baad grass-court par jeet ki aur apne career ke pehle grass court title ke liye apne hopes ko jeeta hai. Zverev ne Hanfmann ko ek baar break kiya aur opening set jeeta. Dusre set mein dono khiladi apne serve par fir se hamesha hold karke tie break par pahunch gaye, jiske baad Zverev ne jeet kar li.

Top seed ne kaha ki woh clay se grass par adjust kar rahen hain, unhone apne return ko improve karna chahte hain, jiska





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Alexander Zverev Halle Open Yannick Hanfmann Grass Court Tennis

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