Alleged Audio Leak Reinforces Allegations of Links Between Fitna al-Khawarij and KP Ruling Party

An alleged audio leak has once again brought to light claims of links between Fitna al-Khawarij and the ruling political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leaked recording purportedly features conversations between 'Khariji Badshah' and 'Khariji Rocketi', allegedly stopping MPA Asif Mehsud and refraining from abducting or demanding extortion money after being informed of his affiliation with the ruling party. The recording allegedly captures Rocketi admitting to searching the lawmaker and issuing an extortion slip before receiving instructions not to harm or abduct him.

An alleged audio leak has once again brought to light claims of links between Fitna al-Khawarij and the ruling political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . The leaked recording purportedly features conversations between 'Khariji Badshah', said to be in Afghanistan, and 'Khariji Rocketi', reportedly present in South Waziristan.

According to the audio, the militants allegedly stopped MPA Asif Mehsud but later refrained from abducting him or demanding extortion money after being informed of his affiliation with the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The recording allegedly captures Rocketi admitting that he searched the lawmaker and issued an extortion slip before receiving instructions not to harm or abduct him.

'Khariji Badshah' is purportedly heard directing that Asif Mehsud be allowed to leave and that an apology be offered for searching him. The audio has claimed that orders were being carried out at the direction of Afghan-based Khawarij elements. Political analysts said the leak appeared to reinforce allegations that militants regarded certain leaders of the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sympathisers and exempted them from kidnapping and extortion.

They said the recording reflected what they described as the political and social space allegedly granted to the militants, enabling them to view members of the ruling party as their own associates





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Fitna Al-Khawarij Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Allegations Links Militants Extortion Affiliation Sympathisers Exempted Afghan-Based Khawarij Elements Political Analysts Recording Political And Social Space Militants' Associates Allegations Of Ties Between PTI And Militants State Institutions KP Governor Peace Development Prosperity Coordination KP Government Fight Against Terrorism Zero Tolerance Against Militancy

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