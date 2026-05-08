Canadian intelligence has issued a detailed report alleging covert interference and attempts to exert influence over domestic affairs by India within Canada. The report asserts that Indian operatives have attempted to influence Canadian politicians and journalists, and support for Khalistan separatism in Canada is regarded as lawful political expression. It highlights risks linked to international criminal organisations and raises questions over India’s official position and narrative.

Canadian intelligence has issued a detailed report alleging covert interference by India within Canada and attempts to exert influence over domestic affairs. The report presented to the Canadian Parliament in 2025 stated that the Khalistan movement constitutes lawful political activity.

However, it lists India among countries engaged in foreign interference and asserts that Indian operatives have attempted to influence Canadian politicians and journalists. Surveillance and coercive methods were employed to suppress criticism and create an atmosphere of fear. Support for Khalistan separatism in Canada is regarded as lawful political expression. It states that some Canadians peacefully campaign in support of the Khalistan movement, and that non-violent support is not considered terrorism under Canadian law.

The report also highlights risks linked to international criminal organisations, including the India-linked Bishnoi gang. Political observers noted that India has long presented itself as a victim of terrorism, yet now faces allegations of foreign interference abroad. The intelligence findings have raised questions over India’s official position and narrative





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Intelligence Report Covert Interference Foreign Interference Khalistan Movement Bishnoi Gang Foreign Operatives Canadian Politicians Journalists International Criminal Organisations Indian Operatives

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