American media reports that Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, played a crucial role in finalizing the draft of the Iran-US agreement and bridging differences between the two countries. The New York Times reported that his efforts contributed to the progress of reconciliation between Iran and the United States.

Field Marshal Asim Munir held continuous meetings with the leaders of the United States and Iran to finalize the draft of the Iran -US agreement, according to American media, including 'The Washington Times' and 'The New York Times'.

'The New York Times' reported that Pakistan's Field Marshal played a key role in the progress of reconciliation between Iran and the United States, and 'The Washington Times' report states that he took a central role in negotiations between the United States and Iran. The newspaper wrote that Field Marshal Asim Munir emerged as a key mediator in efforts to bridge differences between the two countries





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