A Democratic member of the US Congress, Adam Smith, has alleged that 39 fighter jets from the US air force were shot down in an alleged battle with Iran, causing significant damage to their fleet.

امریکی کانگریس میں ہونے والی ایک سماعت کے دوران ایران کے ساتھ مبینہ جنگی صورتحال میں امریکی فضائیہ کو بڑے نقصان کا دعویٰ سامنے آیا ہے جس کے مطابق 39 جنگی طیارے تباہ ہوئے۔ ڈیموکریٹک رکن کانگریس ایڈورڈ کیس نے سینیٹ کمیٹی کے اجلاس میں پینٹاگون کے چیف فنانشل آفیسر جے ہرسٹ سے سخت سوالات کیے تاہم انہوں نے اس حوالے سے واضح جواب دینے سے گریز کیا اور متعدد سوالات پر مبہم مؤقف اپنایا۔ ڈیموکریٹک رکن کانگریس نے اپنی گفتگو میں امریکی دفاعی امور پر رپورٹ کرنے والی ویب سائٹ دی وار زون کا حوالہ دیا جس میں دعویٰ کیا گیا ہے کہ 39 روزہ مبینہ جنگ کے دوران امریکی فضائیہ نے تقریباً 13 ہزار پروازیں کیں۔ایران کیخلاف جنگ مقدس مشن ہے، امریکا کو دنیا کی طاقتور ترین فوج بنانا ہے، تاہم ان دعوؤں کی آزاد ذرائع سے تصدیق نہیں ہو سکی.

امریکی کانگریس میں ہونے والی ایک سماعت کے دوران ایران کے ساتھ مبینہ جنگی صورتحال میں امریکی فضائیہ کو بڑے نقصان کا دعویٰ سامنے آیا ہے جس کے مطابق 39 جنگی طیارے تباہ ہوئے۔ ڈیموکریٹک رکن کانگریس ایڈورڈ کیس نے سینیٹ کمیٹی کے اجلاس میں پینٹاگون کے چیف فنانشل آفیسر جے ہرسٹ سے سخت سوالات کیے تاہم انہوں نے اس حوالے سے واضح جواب دینے سے گریز کیا اور متعدد سوالات پر مبہم مؤقف اپنایا۔ ڈیموکریٹک رکن کانگریس نے اپنی گفتگو میں امریکی دفاعی امور پر رپورٹ کرنے والی ویب سائٹ دی وار زون کا حوالہ دیا جس میں دعویٰ کیا گیا ہے کہ 39 روزہ مبینہ جنگ کے دوران امریکی فضائیہ نے تقریباً 13 ہزار پروازیں کیں۔ایران کیخلاف جنگ مقدس مشن ہے، امریکا کو دنیا کی طاقتور ترین فوج بنانا ہے، تاہم ان دعوؤں کی آزاد ذرائع سے تصدیق نہیں ہو سکی





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