Angry Crowd Clashes with Police Over Indigenous Girl's Killing

People outside the hospital where the suspected killer of Kumanjayi Little Baby, the five-year-old Indigenous girl whose body was discovered south of Alice Springs, clashed with police and ambulance and fire crew members were also attacked, leading to the violent disturbance reported last night.

An angry crowd clashed with Australian police outside a hospital treating the suspected killer of a five-year-old Indigenous girl in the outback town of Alice Springs.

The violence followed the discovery of her body south of Alice Springs believed to be that of the little girl. Police said Lewis was beaten until he was unconscious after turning himself in to Indigenous community members on Thursday evening at a camp by Alice Springs. When police and emergency services intervened, they too came under attack. A large crowd gathered and tried to gain access to the hospital where Lewis was being treated.

The police commissioner described the behaviour as unacceptable. The girl's death was the realisation of 'our worst nightmares', but it was no excuse for violence. Robin Granites, a spokesman for the family, called for calm in the community





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Kumanjayi Little Baby Australian Police Indigenous Community Angry Crowd Rioting Outside Hospital Police Van In Flames Suspected Killer Teargas Dance

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