Anmol alias Pinky, notorious drug dealer, arrested in Karachi

Police on Thursday achieved an important breakthrough in the case of Anmol alias Pinky, a notorious drug dealer, who had been arrested in Karachi on Tuesday. During a raid in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city, police arrested Zeeshan, a key member of her gang. Investigation officials informed that Zeeshan would look after Pinky’s bank accounts and her other financial matters. The law-enforcement agencies are now looking for her brother Shaukat and have summoned Rana Ikram, a former Lahore police officer and Pinky’s husband, for questioning. Residents of the flat in Garden area of the city, which was shown as Pinky’s address in the FIR registered against her, are scared and insist they have never seen the woman. A court in Karachi granted three-day physical remand of Anmol alias Pinky, a notorious female drug dealer, who had been arrested in Karachi on Tuesday. It has emerged that Riaz Baloch, brother of Pinky, had told Lahore police in 2022 that his sister also supplied drugs. Over one kilo of narcotics had been recovered from Baloch at that time. Another issue for the drug dealer is that she was also nominated in a murder case. The treatment given to Pinky was exactly the opposite, as she was not handcuffed when she was produced in court and kept loitering on the court premises without any fear with a policeman walking behind her. She had a bottle of mineral water in her hands, was wearing coloured glasses, and her face was covered with a mask. The drug dealer, from whose possession more than one kilo of cocaine, 15 capsules and weapons were recovered, was most wanted by the police in 10 cases and was an absconder in several of them. She has told the police that she started supplying drugs to people, mostly boys and girls, aged between 16 and 20 years, 13 years ago. People associated with the showbiz industry were among her customers.

Police on Thursday achieved an important breakthrough in the case of Anmol alias Pinky, a notorious drug dealer , who had been arrested in Karachi on Tuesday.

During a raid in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city, police arrested Zeeshan, a key member of her gang. Investigation officials informed that Zeeshan would look after Pinky’s bank accounts and her other financial matters. The law-enforcement agencies are now looking for her brother Shaukat and have summoned Rana Ikram, a former Lahore police officer and Pinky’s husband, for questioning.

Residents of the flat in Garden area of the city, which was shown as Pinky’s address in the FIR registered against her, are scared and insist they have never seen the woman. A court in Karachi granted three-day physical remand of Anmol alias Pinky, a notorious female drug dealer, who had been arrested in Karachi on Tuesday. It has emerged that Riaz Baloch, brother of Pinky, had told Lahore police in 2022 that his sister also supplied drugs.

Over one kilo of narcotics had been recovered from Baloch at that time. Another issue for the drug dealer is that she was also nominated in a murder case. The treatment given to Pinky was exactly the opposite, as she was not handcuffed when she was produced in court and kept loitering on the court premises without any fear with a policeman walking behind her.

She had a bottle of mineral water in her hands, was wearing coloured glasses, and her face was covered with a mask. The drug dealer, from whose possession more than one kilo of cocaine, 15 capsules and weapons were recovered, was most wanted by the police in 10 cases and was an absconder in several of them.

She has told the police that she started supplying drugs to people, mostly boys and girls, aged between 16 and 20 years, 13 years ago. People associated with the showbiz industry were among her customers





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Anmol Alias Pinky Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested In Karachi Key Member Of Her Gang Look After Bank Accounts Financial Matters Brother Shaukat Former Lahore Police Officer Summoned For Questioning Residents Of The Flat Scared Never Seen The Woman Wrong Home Address Family In Great Mental Stress Flat Owner Treatment Given To Other Criminals Not Handcuffed When Produced In Court Kept Loitering On The Court Premises Bottle Of Mineral Water Coloured Glasses Face Covered With A Mask Possession Of Cocaine Nominated In A Murder Case Started Supplying Drugs People Associated With The Showbiz Industry

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