Apple to separate iPhone launch windows, improve sales performance and ease supply chain pressure

Apple plans to launch the premium iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new foldable iPhone Ultra later this year, likely in September. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18, alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e, is expected to arrive early next year. The reported decision is believed to be part of Apple's effort to maintain stronger sales momentum across the entire year instead of concentrating all launches into one period.

Apple plans to separate the launch windows of its upcoming iPhone models, aiming to improve sales performance throughout the year and ease supply chain pressure .

The company is expected to launch the premium iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new foldable iPhone Ultra later this year, likely in September. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18, alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e, is expected to arrive early next year. The reported decision is believed to be part of Apple's effort to maintain stronger sales momentum across the entire year instead of concentrating all launches into one period.

The strategy could also help reduce pressure on the global supply chain, especially amid ongoing concerns surrounding memory component availability and manufacturing demand. Industry observers believe there are practical reasons behind the potential shift beyond simply following Apple's lead, including increased competition and supply chain management. If adopted widely, consumers may begin seeing flagship and budget smartphone launches spread across the calendar year rather than concentrated into one major release window





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Iphone Launch Windows Sales Performance Supply Chain Pressure Premium Iphone 18 Pro Iphone 18 Pro Max New Foldable Iphone Ultra Standard Iphone 18 Iphone Air 2 Iphone 18E September Early Next Year Increased Competition Supply Chain Management Calendar Year Major Release Window

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Headlines: Wheat Supply Issue, Gas Supply, Joint Work, Summer VacationsBilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed the political and administrative situation of the province, particularly in relation to wheat and gas supply, during a meeting in Islamabad.

Read more »

US Navy official says Taiwan arm sales on 'pause' over Iran warThe acting US Navy secretary said Thursday that arm sales to Taiwan had been put on

Read more »

SpaceX scrubs launch of upgraded Starship, to retry todaySpaceX delays its 12th Starship test launch after a launch tower issue, with another attempt planned for Friday.

Read more »

Meta to lay off 10pc workforce amid growing AI focusMeta said it aims to build smaller, faster, and more AI-focused teams to improve efficiency

Read more »

Taiwanese react to uncertainty over US arms salesThe post discusses the reaction of Taiwanese to the uncertainty surrounding potential U.S. arms sales.

Read more »

US arms sales to Taiwan unrelated to Iran war, source saysTrump has said he would decide on the Taiwan arms ⁠sales soon

Read more »