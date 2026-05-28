Armed Forces Salute Nation on 28th Anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer

Chiefs of Armed Forces extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorating the historic achievement of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power and restored the strategic balance in South Asia.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chiefs of Armed Forces extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer being observed today (Thursday). In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion.

The military leadership said Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the historic achievement of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power and restored the strategic balance in South Asia. The armed forces described the achievement as a testament to the visionary leadership of the country, the remarkable contributions of scientists and engineers, and the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s strategic capability remains a ‘sacred national trust’ and serves as a guarantor of peace, stability, territorial integrity and credible deterrence in the region. Reaffirming their commitment to national defence, the armed forces vowed to continue ensuring the security, stability and prosperity of the country. On this momentous occasion, bowing in humility to the Almighty, the Pakistani nation renews its pledge of unity, vigilance, resilience and dedication for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan





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Youm-E-Takbeer Pakistan Armed Forces Nuclear Power South Asia

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