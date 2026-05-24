A gunman was shot dead by Secret Service officers after opening fire near the White House, prompting a temporary lockdown at the official residence of US President Donald Trump. The attacker was later identified as 21-year-old Nasir Best, a resident of the US state of Maryland.

Armed attacker shot dead outside White House after opening fire Attacker identified as 21-year-old Nasir Best from Maryland : A bystander also killed in firing A gunman was shot dead by Secret Service officers after opening fire near the White House , prompting a temporary lockdown at the official residence of US President Donald Trump, the 24NewsHD TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to US media reports, the incident occurred near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, close to the White House grounds. The armed suspect allegedly fired a pistol at Secret Service personnel stationed at one of the entrances to the presidential complex. The attacker was later identified as 21-year-old Nasir Best, a resident of the US state of Maryland. Authorities said he was unable to gain access to the White House before being shot and killed by security personnel.

US media reported that a passer-by was also killed during the incident, although further details about the victim have not yet been released. Security officials immediately imposed a lockdown on the complex as a precautionary measure before later lifting the restrictions. Following the incident, additional security measures were introduced, including the deployment of sniper teams on the roof of the White House.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the motive behind the attack, while investigations into the incident are continuing





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Armed Attacker White House Secret Service Nasir Best Maryland Shooting Lockdown Additional Security Measures

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