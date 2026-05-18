Arrest of Anmol alias Pinki, a suspected drug dealer, taken by a Karachi police team during a raid near Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The accused, Anmol alias Pinki, was arrested from a rented house near Raiwind Road in Lahore during a late-night operation carried out by a Karachi police team with support from security personnel.

Police sources say accused drug dealer Anmol alias Pinki was arrest ed from a rented house near Raiwind Road in Lahore during a late-night operation carried out by a Karachi police team with support from security personnel, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday.

According to investigators, the accused had been living in the area while posing as a government officer. She allegedly used a black Toyota Vigo fitted with a fake government number plate and was also said to maintain residence in Khayaban-e-Zafar Society. Sources said the arrest team arrived in two vehicles and included officials in uniform as well as in plain clothes. Prior to the operation, the Karachi police team reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the location to plan the raid.

The arrest was carried out at approximately 1:30 am on May 3. Police and security personnel took only Anmol alias Pinki into custody. Investigators said some individuals present at the house attempted to resist during the operation, but the situation was brought under control. Security guards of the housing society reached the spot during the raid but were instructed by the team not to interfere in the arrest process, according to investigation sources





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Anmol Alias Pinki Drug Dealer Arrest Karachi Police Team 24Newshd TV Channel Late-Night Operation Reconnaissance Raid Resistance During Arrest Housing Society

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