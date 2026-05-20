Arsenal celebrate first Premier League title in 22 years | Mikel Arteta wins title with 'Invincibles' revival

Arsenal finally won their first Premier League title in 22 years, ending a six-year trophy drought. Their ascent was fueled by a dramatic 1-0 win over Burnley and a 3-3 draw at Everton, where they momentarily lost control due to fatigue.

title ="Arsenal, Latest News On Arsenal">Arsenal celebrated their first title ="Premier League, Latest News On Premier League">Premier League title for 22 years on Tuesday after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth , sparking wild scenes of joy around the Emirates Stadium.

City had to win to take the fight to the final day, but fell short and can no longer catch their rivals, who have ended a six-year trophy drought. After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's side have finally made it over the line to win the London club's first English title since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' in 2004.

Arsenal edged to the brink of a 14th English top-flight title with an unconvincing 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday. Red smoke from flares billowed around the Emirates in north London as fans sang 'Campeones' and chanted Arteta's name. The celebration was subdued after City's 3-3 draw at Everton, as Pep Guardiola looks set to depart, having failed to win the league for two consecutive seasons.

The title will be formally presented to Arsenal on Sunday after their final match of the season





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