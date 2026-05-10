Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif Pay Tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces on First Anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq' Amid India Criticisms[Urdu]

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan's armed forces on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, which commemorates the unity and resilience of the nation following the U.S.-led drone attack on the military headquarters at Miranshah in Balochistan on August 27, 2020. Meanwhile, the president criticised India for its move regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and called for a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the nation and Pakistan's armed forces on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, describing the occasion as a symbol of unity, courage, and national resilience In his message, President Zardari praised the military leadership for its role during the conflict, particularly acknowledging the strategic decisions of Syed Asim Munir.

He also commended Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and the Pakistan Air Force for their operational capabilities and professionalism. The president further appreciated the leadership of Naveed Ashraf and the Pakistan Navy for maintaining preparedness and safeguarding the country's maritime defence. Zardari said Pakistan had acted as a responsible and peace-oriented state while effectively responding to aggression and demonstrating its defensive strength before the international community.

Reaffirming support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in line with United Nations resolutions. The president also criticised India's move regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, describing water security as a vital issue for millions of Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the anniversary a 'day of gratitude', saying the nation remained thankful for the blessings and successes achieved during Marka-e-Haq. He said Pakistan's armed forces had responded decisively during the conflict, while citizens across the country displayed solidarity and determination. The prime minister paid tribute to martyrs, veterans, and their families, saying the armed forces stood firmly in defence of the country.

He added that Pakistan demonstrated coordinated military capability across land, air, sea, and cyber domains, reinforcing the country's defensive strength and unity





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Pakistan Armed Forces Marka-E-Haq Asif Ali Zardari Shehbaz Sharif United Nations Resolutions India-Pakistan Relations Indus Waters Treaty Jammu And Kashmir Dispute

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