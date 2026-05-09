Asim Iftikhar calls for establishment of independent Palestinian state

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, has emphasized the need for an independent Palestinian state to ensure lasting peace in the Middle East. He also denounced Israeli actions as a violation of international law and called for accountability.

NEWS TEXT Asim Iftikhar said that the only sustainable solution for lasting peace in the Middle East is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

NEW YORK - Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, on Friday declared Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank a violation of international law. Addressing a United Nations meeting on the West Bank, Asim Iftikhar said that the forced displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable and expressed concern over the increasing attacks by Israeli settlers in the region. He said that the international community should ensure Israel complies with international law.

He also said that Israel’s withholding of tax revenues is an attempt to weaken the Palestinian economy. Asim Iftikhar further added that the only sustainable solution for lasting peace in the Middle East is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state





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