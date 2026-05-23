At least eight militants killed in Bannu intelligence-based operation, one police officer martyred

At least eight militants were killed and one police officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Miryan area of Bannu. The joint operation was launched early in the morning following credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the area. A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed militants. Officials confirmed that eight militants were killed in the operation, while reports indicated that several others were injured. During the operation, security forces also recovered a 10-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED), which was later defused, preventing a potential major attack.

At least eight militants were killed and one police officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Miryan area of Bannu . The joint operation was launched early in the morning following credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed militants. Officials confirmed that eight militants were killed in the operation, while reports indicated that several others were injured. During the operation, security forces also recovered a 10-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED), which was later defused, preventing a potential major attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said that operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and anti-state elements will continue with greater intensity.

He added that the provincial police remain on the frontline in ensuring the protection of lives and property of citizens





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Bannu Miryan Area Intelligence-Based Operation Armed Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Of Police Operations Against Fitna Al-Khawarij Anti-State Elements IED Martyred Police Officer Killed Militants Security Forces Protection Of Lives And Property Of Citizens

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