Australia Imposes Financial Sanctions on Baloch Liberation Army Leadership

The Australia has formally designated the Baloch Liberation Army as a terrorist organisation and imposed financial sanctions on its leadership, including chief Bashir Zeb and two other senior figures. The decision was taken after reviewing evidence linked to the group’s involvement in terrorist activities, attack planning, and support for extremist operations.

Financial sanctions imposed on Bashir Zeb and two other senior figures . CANBERRA: The Australia has formally designated the Baloch Liberation Army as a terrorist organisation and imposed financial sanctions on its leadership, including chief Bashir Zeb and two other senior figures .

In an official statement, Australian authorities warned that any individual or entity involved in financial transactions, support, or cooperation with the banned group would face strict legal action. The government said violations of the sanctions regime could result in heavy fines and imprisonment of up to 10 years. According to the statement, the decision was taken after reviewing evidence linked to the group’s involvement in terrorist activities, attack planning, and support for extremist operations.

Officials added that the BLA has been associated with attacks that have targeted civilians, including foreign nationals, making it a broader threat to international security. Australia further stated that the move is part of its obligations under the United Nations Security Council counter-terrorism framework, aimed at restricting funding channels and dismantling extremist networks globally. Security and diplomatic analysts have described the decision as a significant step in international cooperation against terrorism





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Baloch Liberation Army Terrorist Organisation Financial Sanctions Chief Bashir Zeb Two Other Senior Figures International Security Counter-Terrorism Framework Extradistant Networks

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