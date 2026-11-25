Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar lauded the Federal Constitutional Court's first year at a Pakistan Bar Council event, highlighting faster justice for citizens after constitutional reforms.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has publicly affirmed that the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court represents a significant and positive shift in Pakistan's judicial landscape. Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Bar Council, the minister highlighted how this new institution is effectively improving the hearing of cases involving ordinary citizens.

Federal Constitutional Court One Year Milestone

The ceremony marked the completion of the first year of the Federal Constitutional Court, an event that drew prominent figures from the legal fraternity. Attendees included judges from the Federal Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and various High Courts, underscoring the importance of this judicial milestone.

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27th Amendment Details and Parliamentary Process

Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized that the creation of this court was an urgent necessity and a demand shared by both political leadership and the legal community. He detailed that extensive consultations were held with lawyers on every single clause and word of the 27th Constitutional Amendment to ensure thorough vetting.

The proposed changes were openly discussed in various lawyers' gatherings, allowing for comprehensive feedback. Consequently, their recommendations were incorporated into the bill before it was finally presented in Parliament, demonstrating a collaborative approach to legislative reform.

Supreme Court Powers and Article 184(3)

The law minister addressed past concerns regarding the exercise of powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. He questioned the representation of federal units in the bench that handed down a death sentence to a former prime minister, highlighting issues of federal balance.

Tarar further argued that determining the prices of food items does not fall within the judiciary's jurisdiction, maintaining that such matters are the exclusive responsibility of the executive administration. This clarification aims to delineate the boundaries between judicial and executive functions more clearly.

Justice Delays and Citizen Impact

Highlighting the inefficiencies of the previous system, Tarar noted that when the Supreme Court remains occupied with a single high-profile case, ordinary citizens face significant delays in obtaining justice. He cited the specific example of a litigant named Muhammad Buta, who reportedly sold his goats to file an appeal.

The minister questioned how long ordinary citizens would have to wait for their cases to be decided under the old system, contrasting it with the current improvements. According to him, citizens now approach both the Supreme Court and the Federal Constitutional Court with confidence that their cases will be heard promptly.

Legal Community and Judicial Reform Consensus

President Zardari and the Bangladesh Parliament Speaker have also agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and boost cooperation, reflecting broader diplomatic engagements. In the domestic sphere, Tarar noted that lawyers have supported the constitutional powers of Parliament, particularly during the Supreme Court Bar Association elections.

The federal law minister concluded that progress has been made in the disposal of ordinary citizens' cases, signaling a more responsive and efficient judicial system for the general public.