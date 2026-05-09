Azaz Awais’s Unbeaten Century on Test Debut, Pakistan Trail by 234 Runs

Azan Awais produced a composed unbeaten innings on his Test debut, striking 12 boundaries and adding 106 for the first wicket with Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan closed on 179 for 1 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413, trailing by 234 runs with nine wickets intact.

Product of Pakistan ’s domestic cricket system, Azan Awais produced a composed unbeaten innings on his Test debut as Pakistan replied strongly to Bangladesh on the second day of the opening Test in Mirpur on Saturday.

Pakistan closed on 179 for 1 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, trailing by 234 runs with nine wickets intact. Awais remained unbeaten on 85 from 133 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries in an assured display after surviving an early blow to the helmet from fast bowler Nahid Rana. The young opener added 106 for the first wicket with Imam-ul-Haq, who made 45 before falling leg-before to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Awais then shared an unbroken stand with fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal, who was unbeaten on 37 at stumps. Earlier, Bangladesh resumed in a commanding position and were lifted by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 101, while Mominul Haque contributed 91 and Mushfiqur Rahim added 71. Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas led the recovery with figures of 5 for 92, removing Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto on the opening day.

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three wickets, including the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim, as Bangladesh lost their final six wickets for 75 runs. Bangladesh had appeared set for a far bigger total at 338 for 4 before Pakistan’s bowlers regained control during the morning and afternoon sessions. Awais, however, altered the complexion of the match with a calm and technically sound innings.

He reached his half-century from 65 balls and handled Bangladesh’s pace attack with growing authority as the day progressed. Pakistan will resume on the third morning with Awais nearing a century on debut and the visitors seeking to erase the remaining deficit. Moin hails Sarfaraz’s appointment as red-ball coach





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Azan Awais Test Debut Unbeaten Century Pakistan Bangladesh Mirpur Shere Bangla National Stadium Mohammad Abbas Shaheen Shah Afridi Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Najmul Hossain Shanto

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