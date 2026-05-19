A Novel Earthquake Protection Device Unveiled: A Power-Independent Solution for Disaster Scenarios

This device operates purely on mechanical principles, relying on the movement and contact of the central shaft within the cylinder packed with steel spheres. The small rods attached to the shaft press against these balls, creating friction that transforms some of the vibrational energy into heat and internal movement within the device, thereby reducing the force transmitted to the structure. The simplicity of this system is deliberate, emphasizing basic physics and requiring no electronic components or external power. Its components are separable, enhancing ease of installation and maintenance. Its power-independent operation makes it suitable for critical infrastructure in emergency scenarios.

Researchers have developed a mechanical device designed to protect buildings and bridges from earthquake-induced damage, functioning independently of electricity. This advancement presents a promising solution for disaster scenarios involving intense shaking and power outages.

Developed by civil engineering professor Moussa Leblouba at the University of Sharjah, the patented system employs a hollow steel cylinder filled with solid steel balls. It works by absorbing and dissipating vibrational energy through friction, potentially safeguarding structures and delicate equipment during seismic events, strong winds, and other sources of high vibration





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Earthquake Protection Device University Of Sharjah Moussa Leblouba Friction Generated Between Steel Balls And Con Absorbing And Dissipating Vibrational Energy T Passive Dampers Critical Infrastructure Ease Of Installation And Maintenance Power-Independent Operation

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