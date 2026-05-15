Bharat Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by 3 Rupees per Liter after the Increase in Crude Oil Prices and Central Asian War

The prices of petrol and diesel in India have been increased by 3 rupees per liter after the increase in crude oil prices and the Central Asian war. This increase is being credited to the 4 year delay since the last price hike, as the prices of petrol raised to 97.77 while diesel stands at 90.67 per liter. The opposition party Congress has criticized the increase in petrol prices, calling it a burden on the people for the increase in the government's election expenditure. Apart from this, the other political parties have also opposed the increase of 3 rupees and have staged protests, raising slogans against the government. On social media platforms, the Modi government is facing severe criticism. Some people are asking why prices are being increased now, instead of being increased if there was no fuel shortage. The government says that the increase was due to the closure of the export ban on the Caspian Sea and the war, but people are skeptical of the claim that the country was not under a fuel crisis situation.

بھارت میں پیٹرول اور ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں 3 روپے فی لیٹر اضافے کا اقدام کیا گیا ہے، اور اس کے بعد تیل کی عالمی قیمتوں میں اضافے کے بعد یہ اضافہ کیا گیا ہے، پیڑولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں یہ اضافہ 4 سال بعد کیا گیا ہے، اور پیٹرول کی قیمت 97.

77 جبکہ ڈیزل 90.67 روپے فی لیٹر ہوگئی ہے، جبکہ حزب اختلاف کی جماعت کانگریس نے پیٹرول کی قیمتوں میں اضافے پر احتجاج کیا ہے، اور دوسری جانب بھارتی دیگر سیاسی جماعتوں نے بھی پیٹرول کی قیمتوں میں اضافے پر احتجاج کیا اور سڑکوں پر نکل آئے، حکومت مخالف نعرے لگائے گئے، اور سوشل میڈیا پر بھی مودی حکومت کو شدید تنقید کا سامنا ہے، اگر تیل کا بحران نہیں تھا تو اب اچانک مہنگائی کیوں بڑھائی گئی اور الیکشن کے فوری بعد ہونے سے شکوک پیدا کیا ہے، جبکہ مودی حکومت کا کہنا ہے کہ ایران جنگ اور آبنائے ہرمز کی بندش کے باعث اضافه ہوگئے تھے، اور اگر تیل کا بحران نہیں تھا تو اب اچانک مہنگائی کیوں بڑھائی گئی اور الیکشن کے فوری بعد ہونے سے شکوک پیدا کیا ہے





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Prices Increase India Oil Prices War Crisis Budget

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