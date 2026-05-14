Bilal Abbas Khan Returns from Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan has returned from performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia, performing his religious duties and maintaining his spiritual lifestyle away from the glamour of entertainment industry. He was loved for his role as Kamyaar in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan recently returned from performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia where he regularly visits religious sites in Makkah and Madinah . He has previously spent Ramadan in Madinah and has maintained a spiritual lifestyle away from the entertainment industry.

A critic shared the news on live Instagram, stating that he left Pakistan in the last week of April and has not been shooting for any project. So far, no new photos or videos of him from the Haj have appeared online but social media is filled with prayers and messages for the actor





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