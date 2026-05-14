Birds More Fearful of Women Than Men in Urban Areas

New research suggests that urban birds may be picky about who can approach them, with women being more fearful than men. The findings, published in December 2025 in the journal People and Nature, suggest that birds can differentiate between the sex of the person approaching them.

But why the birds seem to be more fearful of women remains a mystery (Web Desk) - Despite being surrounded by a multitude of people, urban birds may be picky about who can approach them, new research suggests.

After surveying over 37 city bird species in five European countries, experts found that the avians fled sooner when approached by women than by men. The findings, published in December 2025 in the journal People and Nature, suggest that the birds can differentiate between the sex of the person approaching them. The researchers used each bird's distance from a person before flying away as a metric of fearfulness.

But why the birds seem to be more fearful of women remains a mystery.

"As a woman in the field, I was surprised that birds reacted to us differently," study co-author Yanina Benedetti, an ecologist at the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague, said in a statement. "This study highlights how animals in cities 'see' humans, which has implications for urban ecology and equality in science. Many behavioural studies assume that a human observer is neutral, but this wasn't the case for urban birds in our study.





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Birds Fearfulness Urban Areas Women Men Research Differentiation Assumption Equality Science Urban Ecology

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