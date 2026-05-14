Birds more fearful of women than men in urban areas

A new study has found that birds living in cities appear to be more fearful in the presence of women than men. Researchers observed 37 different species of birds found in urban areas across five European countries and found that birds tended to fly away more quickly when women approached them compared with men.

A new study has revealed that birds living in cities appear to be more fear ful in the presence of women than men. According to details, researchers observed 37 different species of birds found in urban areas across five European countries during a study published in the journal in December 2025.

The findings showed that the birds tended to fly away more quickly when women approached them compared with men. According to the research, birds are capable of distinguishing between the genders of approaching humans. Researchers closely examined the distance at which birds decided to leave their position and fly away when a person approached them. The study found that, on average, men were able to approach nearly one metre closer before the birds reacted and flew off.

Professor John Marzluff of the University of Washington said the findings remain preliminary. He noted that although birds possess the ability to recognise humans, the scientific reasons behind their differing reactions based on gender have yet to be fully understood. President confers civil awards. See full list of awardee





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Birds Fear Gender Urban Areas Distinguishing Approaching Humans Flying Off Ability To Recognise Humans Scientific Reasons President Confers Civil Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM Shebaz, President Aliyev reaffirm shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperationPrime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Tuesday, reiterated their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Read more »

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Sets Record-Breaking Total in T20 Opener vs ZimbabwePakistan women's cricket team set a new record for the highest T20 total in their history, scoring 237 runs in the opening match against Zimbabwe. Opener Ayesha Zafar starred with a brilliant unbeaten century.

Read more »

Ayesha Zafar powers Pakistan Women to record 153-run T20I victory over ZimbabweAyesha Zafar smashed a record-breaking unbeaten century as Pakistan Women crushed Zimbabwe by 153 runs in the first T20I in Karachi.

Read more »

Aysha's ton helps Pakistan women to outclass Zimbabwe in T20 series openerPakistan women’s cricket team crushed Zimbabwe women by 153 runs in the opening T20 match at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, 24NewsHD TV reported on Tuesday. Chasing a daunting target of 238, Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 84 runs in 84 in 18.2 overs as Pakistan completed a dominant all-round performance.

Read more »

PM Shehbaz directs advance preparations for upcoming monsoon seasonPM Shehbaz directs climate minister to prepare for monsoon, strengthen early warning systems, and monitor high-risk areas. Progress on GLOF/flash flood alerts reviewed

Read more »

Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai Slams Men Who Divorce Their Wives, Advocates Stable MarriagesPakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai has sparked a debate on social media by slamming men who divorce their wives. He advocates for stable marriages and advises newlywed couples to resolve their issues together instead of involving their parents.

Read more »