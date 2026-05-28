Blue Moon: A Rare Celestial Event on May 31

Skywatchers around the world are preparing to witness a rare celestial event on May 31, commonly known as a "Blue Moon". The moon will start appearing full on the night of May 30 and will reach its peak brightness at 3:45am on May 31. The best time to view the moon will be shortly before sunrise, when it appears low on the western horizon. Although the moon reaches its peak illumination in the early hours of May 31, many people are expected to enjoy the best views on the night before. Astronomers explain that there are two types of Blue Moons. A monthly Blue Moon is the second full moon that occurs within the same calendar month, while a seasonal Blue Moon is the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. After the May 2026 event, the next Blue Moons are expected on December 31, 2028, September 30, 2031, July 31, 2034, and January 31, 2037.

Skywatchers around the world are preparing to witness a rare celestial event on May 31 , commonly known as a " Blue Moon ". The moon will start appearing full on the night of May 30 and will reach its peak brightness at 3:45am on May 31 .

The best time to view the moon will be shortly before sunrise, when it appears low on the western horizon. Although the moon reaches its peak illumination in the early hours of May 31, many people are expected to enjoy the best views on the night before. Astronomers explain that there are two types of Blue Moons.

A monthly Blue Moon is the second full moon that occurs within the same calendar month, while a seasonal Blue Moon is the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. After the May 2026 event, the next Blue Moons are expected on December 31, 2028, September 30, 2031, July 31, 2034, and January 31, 2037





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Blue Moon Celestial Event May 31 Moon Peak Brightness Seasonal Blue Moon Types Of Blue Moons

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NASA picks Blue Origin, other space firms for moon missionsBlue Origin was awarded ⁠a $188 million contract to deliver the rovers to the moon’s surface

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پاکستان میٹورولوجیکل ڈیپارٹمنٹ نے 31 مئی تک شدید گرمی کا الارم جاری کیاپاکستان میٹورولوجیکل ڈیپارٹمنٹ نے اس سال کے عید ہولڈیز کے دوران شدید گرمی کا الارم جاری کیا، جس میں کہا گیا ہے کہ ملک کے زیادہ تر حصوں میں بہت زیادہ درجہ حرارت تک پہنچنے کی سंभاونہ ہے۔

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لبنان پر اسرائیلی حملے میں 31 افراد ہلاک، 40 زخمیمنگل کو لبنان کے مختلف علاقوں میں اسرائیلی فضائی حملوں میں کم از کم 31 افراد ہلاک اور 40 زخمی ہو گئے، جن میں چار بچے اور تین خواتین شامل ہیں۔ حملے صور کے قریب برج الشمالی، کوثریات الرز، حبوش، معرکہ اور صلحہ پر کیے گئے۔ اسرائیلی فوج نے کہا کہ اس نے جنوبی لبنان میں یلو لائن سے آگے زمینی کارروائیاں بڑھا دی ہیں۔ حزب اللہ نے جوابی ڈرون اور راکٹ حملوں کا دعویٰ کیا۔ مشرقی لبنان کے بیکا وادی میں ایک حملے میں 11 افراد ہلاک ہوئے، جن میں دو لڑکیاں اور ایک خاتون شامل تھیں۔ امدادی کارکنوں کی ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 121 ہو گئی ہے۔

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