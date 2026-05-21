Board of Peace Initiative Report: Hamas as Principal Obstacle to Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

The Board of Peace initiative, created by US President Trump, stated in its first report to the UN Security Council that Hamas is a significant hindrance to moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The group further criticized repeated ceasefire violations and the stalled transition to the second phase, emphasizing the importance of decommissioning Hamas weapons for reconstruction and a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Hamas is 'the principal obstacle' to moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire , according to the Board of Peace initiative. This is the first report presented by the initiative to the UN Security Council, criticizing repeated ceasefire violations .

Despite an October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence and both parties are accused of violating the truce. The transition to the second phase of the peace plan, involving Hamas's disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, has been stalled for weeks, while international attention is focused on other issues. The report emphasizes the critical role of decommissioning Hamas weapons in reconstruction and a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood





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