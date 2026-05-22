Briton Scores 20th Shaman Peak Ascent, 2 Indian Climbers Die After Summiting, Companies Call It Season's Five Fatalities

Kenton Cool, a Briton, has scaled the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, for his 20th time and two Indian climbers have died on it. The season’s total fatalities stands at five as reported by hiking officials.

A Briton improved his own Everest record on Friday and notched his 20th ascent to the world’s highest peak , as two Indian climbers died on the mountain, taking the season’s toll to five, hiking officials said.

* Kenton Cool, 52, climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak before dawn and was descending to lower camps. * He was expected to reach the base camp over the weekend, his expedition organizers said. * An Indian climber died at Camp II and another at the Hillary Step, Nivesh Karki of their expedition organizing company Pioneer Adventure said. * Both had climbed the summit on Thursday but died during descent, he said on Friday.

* Hillary Step is located below the summit in the “death zone”, so called because of the dangerously low level of natural oxygen. * One body is at very high altitude and we are trying to bring the second body from Camp II, Karki told Reuters. * Kenton Cool, the British climber, is “quietly rewriting the record books,” said four-time Everest climber and expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures company.

* More Everest summits than any non-Sherpa ever… and still making it look like just another walk in the hills. * Absolute legend, Furtenbach told Reuters from the base camp. * Cool climbed with one of Furtenbach’s teams. * Climbing Everest was not routine for Cool, never getting any easier or any less frightening.

* It’s the tallest mountain in the world and with it comes an incredible sense of majesty, Cool said in a statement. * Standing on the summit for the twentieth time is incredibly special





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Everest Furtenbach Scotland Cool Kenton Cool Sherpa Nepalese Climbers Highest Peak Death Zone

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