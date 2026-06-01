Britain's interior ministry on Monday blocked two US-based political commentators from entering the country, citing that their presence may not be conducive to the public good. The individuals, Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker, had been scheduled to speak at the SXSW London festival this week. Piker sparked controversy in a livestream in 2019 when he reportedly said 'America deserved 9/11', a comment he later called inappropriate. The UK revoked his visa as well, citing the influence of Israel. The UK government also blocked US rapper Kanye West from entering the country for another festival due to his past antisemitic outbursts.

Britain 's interior ministry on Monday blocked two US-based political commentators from entering the country, citing that their presence may not be conducive to the public good.

The individuals, Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker, had been scheduled to speak at the SXSW London festival this week. Piker sparked controversy in a livestream in 2019 when he reportedly said 'America deserved 9/11', a comment he later called inappropriate. The UK revoked his visa as well, citing the influence of Israel. The UK government also blocked US rapper Kanye West from entering the country for another festival due to his past antisemitic outbursts





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Britain Interior Ministry US-Based Political Commentators SXSW London Festival Cenk Uygur Hasan Piker Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Canceled Techno-Feudalism Criticising Israel Oppression Of Western Citizens Genocidal Fascist Foreign Government Liberal Values Antisemitic Outbursts Wireless Festival London Festival Cancellation Influence Of Israel Past Antisemitic Outbursts

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