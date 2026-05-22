Britain Warns of Nuclear Tensions Caused by US Threats to Iran

A British report revealed that President Donald Trump's threats to 'fix' Iran have heightened potential nuclear tensions in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, with fears that a misstep or military provocation could escalate the situation into a major global crisis, including a nuclear war. The report stressed that Iran's nuclear program, the situation in Israel, and the US' tough stance have made the situation highly sensitive. Some European officials expressed concerns that a false move or military provocation could trigger a large-scale disaster, citing the potential impact on energy supplies from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, particularly for Japan, China, and South Korea. However, US officials dismissed these concerns, stating that Washington's goal was to put pressure on Iran, not trigger a nuclear war or a full-scale war.

ایک برطانوی رپورٹ میں انکشاف کیا گیا ہے کہ امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کی جانب سے ایران کی ‘تہذیب ختم کرنے’ کی دھمکیوں نے نہ صرف مشرقِ وسطیٰ بلکہ یورپ اور ایشیا میں بھی ممکنہ جوہری تصادم کے خدشات بڑھا دیے تھے۔ رپورٹ کے مطابق امریکی اور ایرانی کشیدگی کے عروج کے دوران مغربی سفارتی حلقوں میں یہ خوف موجود تھا کہ اگر تنازع مکمل جنگ میں بدلتا تو اس کے اثرات عالمی سطح پر پھیل سکتے تھے، جن میں توانائی بحران، فوجی اتحادوں کی مداخلت اور حتیٰ کہ جوہری تصادم کے امکانات بھی شامل تھے۔ برطانوی تجزیاتی رپورٹ میں کہا گیا کہ ایران کے جوہری پروگرام، اسرائیل کی سلامتی اور امریکا کی سخت پالیسیوں نے صورتحال کو انتہائی حساس بنا دیا تھا۔ بعض یورپی حکام نے خدشہ ظاہر کیا تھا کہ کسی غلط اندازے یا فوجی اشتعال انگیزی سے خطہ ایک بڑے بحران میں داخل ہو سکتا تھا۔ رپورٹ میں یہ بھی کہا گیا کہ ایشیائی ممالک، خصوصاً جاپان، چین اور جنوبی کوریا آبنائے ہرمز اور مشرقِ وسطیٰ سے توانائی سپلائی متاثر ہونے کے باعث شدید تشویش میں مبتلا تھے۔ تاہم امریکی حکام نے اس تاثر کو مسترد کرتے ہوئے کہا تھا کہ واشنگٹن کا مقصد ایران پر دباؤ بڑھانا تھا، نہ کہ مکمل جنگ یا جوہری تصادم کی طرف جان ہے۔ایران کا افزودہ یورینیئم کس ملک کے پاس جائے گا؟

سپریم لیڈر کا پالیسی بیان سامنے آگیاایران کا افزودہ یورینیئم، امریکا کیلیے پریشانی؛ پوٹن نے چینی صدر کو راز کی بات بتادیخبر





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