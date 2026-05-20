Bundibugyo Strain Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Improvements on testing capacity for the Bundibugyo strain, introduction of the Ervebo vaccine and potential treatment options are being explored to combat the outbreak.

20 May 26, 08:57:50 PKTWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Twenty-six more suspected Ebola deaths were recorded in 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 131 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. There have been 543 suspected cases and 33 confirmed cases in DRC, while two confirmed cases have been reported in neighbouring Uganda. Experts express concern about the spread of the outbreak due to the virus's ability to spread undetected and the affected region's state of instability.

A panel of experts is discussing vaccine options to combat the outbreak; while Merck & Co's Ervebo vaccine is one candidate, it may take two months to be available. The WHO has been working with the US government on the response to the Ebola outbreak but reductions in health funding have impacted the organization's capabilities. The US has mobilized $13 million and may open 50 clinics to treat Ebola cases





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Bundibugyo Strain Public Health Emergency WHO Director-General Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Testing Capacity Vaccine Options Treatment Options

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship nears end of voyage, to dock in RotterdamA cruise ship that sparked global alarm after a deadly outbreak of hantavirus will end its voyage in Rotterdam on Monday, with its remaining skeleton crew

Read more »

WHO declares Ebola emergency in Congo, UgandaWHO declares Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a global health emergency after 80 suspected deaths.

Read more »

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a global health emergencyThe World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a global health emergency, citing cross-border transmission and rising deaths and infections. The situation has raised serious international concern due to the outbreak's spread to Uganda, where confirmed infections are also on the rise.

Read more »

Pakistan Weighs Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates to Attract Global InvestmentThis report highlights Pakistan's efforts to attract global investment through tokenization of sovereign bonds and the recent outbreak of gastroenteritis cases in Bahawalpur amid heatwave conditions.

Read more »

Fazl warns of rising insecurity, calls for constitutional supremacy and democratic dialogueMaulana Fazlur Rehman Monday said the country is passing through a serious phase marked by rising insecurity, political instability, and economic hardship, and

Read more »

افریقا میں ایبولا کا خوفناک پھیلاؤ، کانگو میں 131 ہلاکتیں، ڈبلیو ایچ او نے عالمی ایمرجنسی نافذ کردیWHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a Major International Emergency

Read more »