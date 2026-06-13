Business Leaders React to Federal Budget: Salaried Class Deserves Greater Relief, Petroleum Levy Target Concerns

Leading business representatives have expressed mixed reactions to the federal budget, arguing that the salaried class deserved greater relief while welcoming some of the government's tax-related measures. SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), criticized the government for not providing additional relief to salaried individuals facing mounting financial pressures. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), expressed concern over the proposed petroleum levy target and the lack of a reduction in corporate tax rates in the budget.

SM Tanveer, a leading business representative, criticized the government for not providing additional relief to salaried individuals facing mounting financial pressures. He praised the reduction in taxes on property transactions and welcomed the decision to abolish the 'late filer' category.

Tanveer emphasized the importance of agriculture to the national economy and called for greater efforts to support and expand the sector. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), expressed concern over the proposed petroleum levy target and the lack of a reduction in corporate tax rates in the budget.

The comments reflect ongoing debate among business leaders over whether the federal budget strikes the right balance between revenue generation, economic growth and relief for taxpayers





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Federal Budget Business Leaders Salaried Class Tax Relief Real Estate Sector Agriculture Defence Debt Economic Stability Petroleum Levy Target Corporate Tax Rates

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