Businessmen, public support campaign for Hurriyat leader

A campaign to save Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Mullick from jail is being supported by businessmen and the public. The campaign aims to save Yasin Mullick's life, release Kashmiri prisoners, and stop the shedding of the blood of Kashmiri youth.

THANKS BUSINESSMEN, PUBLIC FOR SUPPORT ING SAVE YASIN MULLICK CAMPAIGN ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Mullick , has said the Modi government is shedding the blood of Kashmir i youth in Occupied Kashmir .

Mushaal Hussein Mullick thanked the businessmen and public circles for their full support for her "Save Yasin Mullick" campaign, saying that a public movement is needed to save Yasin Mullick's life and release Kashmiri prisoners. She said India is trying to kill Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders by framing them in fake cases.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the business community played a historic role for the Kashmir cause, and if the Kashmir issue is not resolved, the region may face a dangerous situation. She said after the Pahalgam incident, oppression in Held Kashmiris has increased, and India can go to any extent during the hearing of the Yasin Mullick case on July 22. Mushaal Hussein Mullick said Yasin Mullick is not being given access to a lawyer, family, and doctor.

Yasin Mullick's metallic heart valve has expired for five years, and his life is in danger. She said India is committing "judicial terrorism" against Yasin Mullick, and that "RAW" is involved in the murder of the Kashmiri leader in Muzaffarabad. Mushaal Hussein Mullick that the Indian media is celebrating the killing of Kashmiris, and India is involved in cross-border terrorism and target killings





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Businessmen Public Support Save Yasin Mullick Campaign Hurriyat Leader Yasin Mullick Modi Government Fake Cases Business Community Historic Role Kashmir Kashmiris Op Kashmir Held Kashmir Judicial Terrorism RAW Pahalgam Incident Businessmen Indian Media Cross-Border Terrorism Target Killings Absolute Life Imprisonment Metallic Heart Valve Expired

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Don’t normalize crossing boundaries’: Kinza Hashmi breaks silence on viral incidentPakistani actress Kinza Hashmi has finally addressed the viral controversy involving actor Ali Raza and a fan during a crowded public meet and greet event.

Read more »

SAMAA TV Ad Platform Promises Diverse Audience, Credibility, Customized Solutions for Brands - UrduSAMAA TV offers a unique advertising platform with a large and diverse audience, flexible solutions, and detailed analytics for measuring campaign success.

Read more »

Ronit Roy warns fans over fake accounts, online scamRonit Roy issues a public warning after scammers allegedly used his name to target women and ask for money through fake online accounts.

Read more »

Thousands Protest in Front of US Embassy in Havana for Raúl Castro's JusticeThousands of Cubans wave Cuban flags and support Raúl Castro in the streets of Havana, after the US indictment against the ex-president under pressure from Donald Trump's government.

Read more »

Iran's New Unity Campaign: 'Jan-e Fada' MovementIran has launched a new unity campaign called 'Jan-e Fada' which includes over 30 million people according to the government. The campaign aims to counter the threats of enemies and demonstrate national unity during the escalation of the conflict between Iran and the US and Israel.

Read more »

NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rallyOn Friday, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made a surprise appearance at a campaign-style event for President Donald Trump.

Read more »