BISE Faisalabad Removes Controller of Examinations Amid Paper Leak Controversy

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has removed its Controller of Examinations following the recent paper leak controversy that led to the postponement of an examination for the second time. Professor Rana Atiq-ur-Rehman has been assigned the additional charge of Controller of Examinations of the Faisalabad Education Board, while Dr. Jafar Ali has been removed from the post of Controller of Examinations.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Thursday removed its Controller of Examinations following the recent paper leak controversy that led to the postponement of an examination for the second time.

According to officials, Professor Rana Atiq-ur-Rehman has been assigned the additional charge of Controller of Examinations of the Faisalabad Education Board. Meanwhile, Dr. Jafar Ali has been removed from the post of Controller of Examinations in the wake of the paper leak incident. Officials said Rana Atiq-ur-Rehman will continue to perform the duties of the post until a permanent appointment is made for the position of Controller of Examinations.

The decision came after an examination scheduled for May 6 had to be postponed for the second time due to the leakage of the examination paper. According to sources, the Commissioner and Chairperson of the board took the decision to replace the Controller of Examinations following the controversy surrounding the paper leak





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BISE Faisalabad Controller Of Examinations Paper Leak Controversy Postponement Of Examination Rana Atiq-Ur-Rehman Dr. Jafar Ali

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