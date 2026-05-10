BTS Members Attend Lucha Libre Wrestling Event in Mexico City

BTS members Jin, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook attended a Lucha Libre wrestling event at the legendary Arena México in Mexico City. They were seated in the front-row VIP section, partially disguised with wrestling masks inspired by Mexican wrestling culture.

The BTS members continued their ARIRANG World Tour, turning an already historic visit into a multi-layered spectacle of diplomacy, entertainment , and unexpected adrenaline-fueled drama. They started with a high-profile public appearance involving Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum , where they drew an overwhelming crowd of nearly 50,000 fans outside the National Palace.

The atmosphere quickly escalated into controlled chaos, with roaring chants, emotional fan reactions, and a level of intensity rarely seen during celebrity visits. Later that night, members Jin, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook reportedly attended a Lucha Libre wrestling event at the legendary Arena México, one of the most iconic venues in professional wrestling. Místico, a professional wrestler, wore a BTS jacket for his lucha libre match today at arena México. Yoongi was watching from the crowd.

According to circulating videos and fan-captured footage, the members were seated in the front-row VIP section, partially disguised with wrestling masks inspired by Mexican wrestling culture, particularly paying tribute to star wrestler Místico. The match quickly escalated into a high-intensity spectacle as wrestlers engaged in fast-paced aerial maneuvers, forceful throws, and crowd-shaking impacts that brought the audience to its feet. At several moments, BTS members were seen reacting instinctively, cheering, leaning forward, and responding to near-ring action.

Following the match, Místico reportedly approached the group, exchanging greetings, gestures of respect, and symbolic hand signs with the members. This unexpected outing added a dramatic new layer to BTS’s Mexico visit, which already included sold-out performances at Estadio GNP Seguros and a historic public reception that drew massive national attention. The wrestling event became the defining off-stage moment of the tour, a rare intersection where global music superstardom collided with the raw theatrical energy of Lucha Libre





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BTS ARIRANG World Tour Lucha Libre Wrestling Arena México Mexico City President Claudia Sheinbaum Public Appearance Crowd Intensity Wrestling Match Wrestler Místico Cultural Crossover Global Pop Influence Real-Time Cultural Explosion

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