Bangladesh Struggling at 126-6 in First Innings Against Pakistan in Second Test

Bangladesh is currently trailing Pakistan by 142 runs at the end of the first day's play in the second Test in Sylhet. After a top-order collapse, Bangladesh's batsmen have managed to add only one wicket (Shanto) for 29 runs in their first innings, putting Pakistan in the driving seat for a victory that could seal the two-match series.

Bangladesh is struggling at 126-6 in their first innings against Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood elected to field first in the must-win match of the two-Test series. Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan began the innings, but the hosts suffered an early setback when Mahmudul Hasan was dismissed by pacer Mohammad Abbas on just the second ball of the opening over. Tanzid Hasan scored 26 runs, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 29.

Mominul Haque contributed 22 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim added 23 before being dismissed. Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad shared the bowling honours, claiming three wickets each to put Bangladesh under pressure





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Bangladesh Pakistan Sylhet International Cricket Stadium First Innings First Day's Play Must-Win Match Two-Test Series Toss Fielding First Paces Top-Order Collapse Dieng Bhatta

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