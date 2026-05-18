Bangladesh tighten grip, set daunting target in second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh's top-scorer Mushfiq ur Rahim top-scored with a brilliant 137, while Liton Das contributed 69 in a crucial 123-run partnership.

tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan on Monday, setting a daunting target of 437 runs after declaring a commanding second-innings total and leaving the visitors to chase a record fourth-innings victory.

Bad light forced an early end to play on day three, with Pakistan set to resume their second innings on the fourth day. Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 436 runs after Pakistan were dismissed for 232 in their first innings





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Bangladesh on the verge of victory in second Test against PakistanBangladesh have a significant lead over Pakistan with 249 runs in the second Test match. The noose is tightened around Pakistan as they are struggling in their second innings. Pakistan’s skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto lost his early in the morning session, but veteran batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have been steadying the prognosis. Khurram Shahzad is leading the bowlers for Pakistan and selected three wickets for 46 runs. Bangladesh’s medium-pacer Mohammad Abbas also managed a few wickets. The first innings score is a total of 232 runs, and 14 wickets fell in this innings. Pakistan’s opener lost early, and their batting team has also not made a significant breakthrough. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are currently unbeaten at 39 and 48 respectively. Bangladesh squad matches their bowling strength with five wickets shared.

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