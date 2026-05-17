Bannu Police Successfully Kills Five Militants during Operations

Bannu Police successfully conducts operations against militants, claiming to have killed five terrorists during intelligence-based operations that took place within 24 hours following the Chowki Fateh Khel incident.

Bannu Police هوجاں یک بڑا کامیاب کامی کر کے, militant Limoges کے بعد پانچ دہلیز کو 24 گھنٹوں میں واقع تحقیق پر مبنی کار ئوریشن کے دوران مار ڈالا.

رپورٹ کے مطابق, nurodے ہوجانے کے لئے ہے IG Zulfiqar Hameed اور آرٹیکلرٹھ پولیس آفیسر Sajjad Khan. پولیس نے کہا کہ اس آپریشن کا تحفظ کردار Hayatullah تھا جو Chowki Fateh Khel حملے کا مبینہ درکار زوالے کے بھائی تھا. پولیس نے بیان کیا کہ وہ IED تیار کرنے کا مہارت رکھتا تھا اور یہ دھمکی کو ایک رickshaw سے تقسیم کیا گیا امنڈینٹปลอดستو پر بیٹایا گیا.

پولیس نے کہا کہ IED تیار کرنے کے لئے فیتھ کچھ بھی، بلبرین، قیود بندی کے لائيس اور انڈے کا بربادی منیٹ بھی برآمد کی گئے. پولیس نے Hayatullah کو نیشے ہو ضد ک ملتی ہے، جو متعدد سنگین پیش گوئیوں میں دلچسپی رکھتا تھا اور انتہائی اہم یکم کے زوالے تھے. دو اور zapytب Sitabulہ تھے جو Chowki Fateh Khel حملے کے لئے ساتھ مل رہا اور اس دوران مار ڈالا گیا.

پولیس نے کہا کہ ان کے بینظیر یاس mandar نے ک famous militant کلبھاس کو مار ڈالا, جو کہ ایک کامیاب عملیاتی حکمت عملی تھی۔ پولیس نے کہا کہ مارے جانے والے دہلیز کو امن کے حملے کی طرف سے سlananہ تھا، سیکورٹی فورسز، CTP کی کمیٹی، پولیس افسران اور شہریوں کے درمیان. اسپیشل آفیسر Sasha خان نے کچھ بعد ہوجاتے ہوئے کہا کہ بلےničkom خون کی هر دریز کو کتاب میں رکھتے ہیں اور آ intervills کے ساتھ حملوں کی پابندی جاری رکھنے کا ا ھدف ہے اور آلے کو الگ کر دیا جائے ولام پینشوار کے تعبیر ہو.

ذہریاتی部长 Mohsin Naqvi بھی jourdoارہ نے بانیوالہ پولیس کو کامیاب کام کے لئے تحسین بور کر دیا.





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