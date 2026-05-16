Bannu Police Kill Five Terrorists in Operations, Locals Praise Their Commitment to Peace and Security

Bannu Police successfully carried out multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against terrorists, resulting in the killing of five highly dangerous and wanted militants. Locals have praised the police for their strong commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Intensifying operations against terrorists , Bannu Police killed five highly dangerous and wanted militants in multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) during the last 24 hours. The killed militants were identified as Hayatullah, a key target killer of the Zargul group, Asad Yar and Naimatullah, who were involved in Choki (checkpost) Fateh Khel attack, Mansoor and one unidentified terrorist.

Police said that slain militants were wanted for attacks on security forces, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and civilians. Special police teams, working under the direct supervision of DIG Bannu, successfully carried out the operations using modern intelligence and effective strategic planning.

Meanwhile, locals have praised Bannu Police for the successful operations and their strong commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. The cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack carried out by terrorists on the Fateh Khel Police Post in Bannu District on 9 May 2026. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 15 police constables and injuries to four others, including a civilian





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Bannu Police Terrorists Operations Killed Militants Vehicle-Borne IED Attack Martyrdom Injuries Peace And Security Strong Commitment Modern Intelligence Effective Strategic Planning

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