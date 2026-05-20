Barney Frank, US Congressman and LGBTQ Rights Advocate, Dies at 86

Barney Frank, a former US congressman from Massachusetts, has passed away at the age of 86. Frank was known for his sharp tongue, liberal pragmatism, and advocacy for LGBTQ rights. He played a significant role in shaping Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis and was a central figure in the fight over banking regulation. Frank also became the first member of Congress to come out as gay in 1987 and later pushed for the repeal of 'don't ask, don't tell.'

Barney Frank , the sharp-tongued former US congressman who helped reshape Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis and became one of the most prominent openly gay politicians in American history, has died aged 86.

A Massachusetts Democrat who served 16 terms in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 2013, Frank was known as a formidable debater, liberal pragmatist and master of the cutting one-liner. His most enduring legislative legacy was the Dodd-Frank Act, the sweeping 2010 financial reform law tightened oversight of banks, created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and sought to prevent another 'too big to fail' meltdown.

Frank chaired the House Financial Services Committee during the 2008 global financial crisis and became one of Congress's central figures in the fight over how far Washington should go in restraining Wall Street. But his place in US political history extended well beyond banking regulation. In 1987, Frank became the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay, helping clear a path for later generations of LGBTQ elected officials.

He later pushed for the repeal of 'don't ask, don't tell,' the policy that barred openly gay and bisexual people from serving in the military, and in 2012 became the first sitting member of Congress to enter a same-sex marriage, wedding his longtime partner Jim Ready. Born Barnett Frank in Bayonne, New Jersey, in 1940, he represented a suburban Boston district after earlier serving in the Massachusetts legislature.

His career was briefly imperiled in 1990 when the House reprimanded him over his ties to a male escort, but voters returned him comfortably to office and he remained a major force in Democratic politics for decades. Frank was famous for his caustic humor.

'Conservatives,' he is said to have observed, 'believe that, from the standpoint of the federal government, life begins at conception and ends at birth. ' Tributes began pouring in from local and national political figures immediately after members of his family announced his death. 'Barney Frank was one of a kind -- a giant in public life who helped change Massachusetts and America for the better,' said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barney Frank US Congressman LGBTQ Rights Wall Street Financial Reform Banking Regulation Advocate Came Out As Gay LGBTQ Elected Officials Don't Ask Don't Tell Same-Sex Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Looking for perfect protein-rich meal? Let us introduce you to kala chana sandwich!Black chickpeas are a kitchen staple that anyone can easily get and it’s going to be the best protein-rich and delicious meal for for you, let us tell you why.

Read more »

Multiple countries including Pakistan condemn Israeli assault against Global Sumud FlotillaForeign ministers of 10 countries condemn Israel’s attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling for detainees’ release, respect for rights, and adherence to international law

Read more »

Buying interest returns to Pakistan Stock ExchangePakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back sharply on Tuesday as the US-Iran escalation eased following US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt the

Read more »

Trump warns of fresh US strikes on Iran if no deal reachedAccording to the US president, Iran cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances

Read more »

Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 78 runs, win Test series 2-0By the close of play, Pakistan were struggling at 316-7 in 86 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan on eight

Read more »

US could follow Maduro model of Cuba imprisonment, says US Justice SecretaryThe news text discusses the possibility of the US government imprisoning Raul Castro after accusing him of war crimes, similar to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military. It mentions that the American Justice Department believes that those behind the bombing of two planes in Cuba are the same people who slaughtered American citizens, and they are being tried as such. It also highlights the connection between the recent tenure of the CIA's station chief in Cuba and the last two months, as well as the initial stage of Raul Castro's case decaying into public scrutiny. All these developments are related to the aggressive Cuba stance taken by the Trump administration, which has already arrested Nicolas Maduro.

Read more »