Backrooms: A Creepy Shared Story Turns into a Film Directed by Kane Parsons

The 'Backrooms' universe, originating as a creepy shared story told online by ordinary internet users, erupts into American cinemas on Friday with a film directed by star YouTuber Kane Parsons. The work depicts a group of characters who find themselves trapped in a warren of bizarrely laid-out rooms resembling empty offices, illuminated by a pallid yellow light.

Originating as a creepy shared story told online by ordinary internet users, the ' Backrooms ' universe erupts into American cinemas on Friday with a film directed by star YouTuber Kane Parsons .

The work depicts a group of characters who find themselves trapped in a warren of bizarrely laid-out rooms resembling empty offices, illuminated by a pallid yellow light. Distributed by American production company A24, 'Backrooms' mines the unease generated among users of image board 4chan by a strange photo someone posted in 2019.

Kane Parsons, who has more than three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Kane Pixels, today has more than 215 million views for the 20 or so videos related to 'Backrooms' alone. The film alternates between 'found footage' segments filmed in first person that resemble his web show and more classic filmic shots. Parsons has launched another series on YouTube, 'The Oldest View', which follows the exploration of an abandoned subterranean shopping mall.

The original image was accompanied by a short piece of anonymous text, warning readers against stumbling into its disturbing parallel world. It quickly became a so-called 'creepypasta' -- a short horror story reposted and modified around the web, to which other users added details such as monsters and undiscovered dimensions. Parsons acknowledged that this project was bigger than him, feeding on the input of countless other online posters.

Before that, in 2022, Parsons shared a short film to his YouTube channel that he had made with 3D software Blender. Within two weeks, the video had racked up 20 million views. Parsons finally reached a deal with two production companies and A24, with filming taking place in summer 2025. American actor Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the protagonist in what became Parsons' first full-length director's credit.

Parsons mused that it would be weird seeing how much 'Backrooms' has dropped into the mainstream, formerly semi-niche. YouTuber Mark Fischbach, whose channel Markiplier boasts 38 million subscribers, released horror movie 'Iron Lung' in January. Another 'creepypasta' about gangly, besuited monster 'Slender Man' was turned into a feature film that raked in $50 million worldwide. Parsons wouldn't rule out film or even television series, that would be his personal hope





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Backrooms Kane Parsons Youtube 4Chan Creepypasta A24 Chiwetel Ejiofor Mark Fischbach Iron Lung Creepypasta Film Creepypasta Universe Youtube Horror Youtube Film Youtube Series

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