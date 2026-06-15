Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Convenes to Sight the Moon of Muharram-ul-Haram

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, met on Monday to observe the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram, marking the start of the Islamic New Year. The committee is holding the session at the historic Alamgiri Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday convened its meeting to sight the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year . The meeting is being held at the historic Alamgiri Badshahi Mosque in Lahore under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad .

Members of the committee, along with representatives from the Meteorological Department and other relevant institutions, are participating in the session. According to meteorological officials, there will be a 40-minute window for moon sighting in Lahore, with the moon expected to remain visible from 7:12 pm to 7:52 pm. In Nokundi, Balochistan, moon sighting conditions are expected to be slightly more favorable, with a visibility window of 41 minutes from 7:53 pm to 8:34 pm.

However, the Meteorological Department has stated that the chances of sighting the Muharram moon today are low. Officials said that at the time of observation, the moon will be approximately 12 hours old, reducing the likelihood of visibility. The final decision regarding the sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon and the commencement of the new Islamic year will be announced by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad after receiving reports from across the country.

Religious circles and the public are awaiting the committee's official announcement, which will determine the date of 1st Muharram and the beginning of the new Hijri year in Pakistan





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Central Ruet-E-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Alamgiri Badshahi Mosque Muharram-Ul-Haram Islamic New Year Moon Sighting Meteorological Department Nokundi Balochistan Low Chances Of Sighting 1St Muharram New Hijri Year

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