Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Grieves Over Martyrdom of Pakistan Army Soldiers in Barkhan, Balochistan

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah mourns the martyrdom of Major Tausif Ahmed and other Pakistan Army soldiers in Barkhan, Balochistan. He conveys heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and salutes the bravery of the security forces against terrorism.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in operation against terrorists in Barkhan, Balochistan .

He paid tribute to the sacrifice of Major Tausif Ahmed and other soldiers, stating that the martyrs who embraced martyrdom are the pride of the nation. The Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and saluted the bravery of the security forces for killing seven militants. He further stated that the fight against terrorism will continue until its complete elimination, and the entire nation stands with the security forces against terrorism.

These sacrifices made for peace and security will never go in vain





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Chief Minister Of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Martyrdom Of Pakistan Army Soldiers Operation Against Terrorists In Barkhan Balochistan Major Tausif Ahmed Security Forces Against Terrorism Fight Against Terrorism

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