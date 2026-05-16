Chinese President Xi Jinping did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran, although China's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining Beijing's frustration with the Iran war. US President Donald Trump said he had concluded his patience with Iran was running out and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but China gave no indication it would weigh in.

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran , although China 's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining Beijing's frustration with the Iran war.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 15) his patience with Iran was running out and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but China gave no indication it would weigh in. As he flew back from Beijing on Friday, Trump said he was considering whether to lift US sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil.

China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, and his comments shed no light on whether Beijing might use its influence with Tehran to end a conflict it said should never have started. Oil prices rose around 3 per cent to around US$109 a barrel on concerns over a lack of progress in resolving the conflict





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz Chinese President US President Trump Xi Jinping China Oil Prices US Sanctions Treasury Yields Trump China Nuclear Weapon 만을 Fundamentalism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping tells US leader Trump: Be 'partners and not rivals'Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed US President Donald Trump with a handshake in Beijing for a superpower summit on thorny issues including Iran, trade and Taiwan. Xi Jinping welcomed Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a superpower summit. The two leaders will discuss extending a one-year tariff truce, US arms sales to Taiwan, and China's controls on rare earth exports.

Read more »

Presidents Xi, Trump agree Strait of Hormuz 'must remain open'US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a 'good' meeting on Thursday in which they agreed that the Strait of Hormuz 'must remain open', the White House said.

Read more »

Trump calls Xi a friend, Xi says China and US should be partners, not rivalsThe first visit by a US president since 2017 to the United States' main strategic rival has several high-stakes issues on the agenda

Read more »

United States President Donald Trump Invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit White House on September 24United States President Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House on September 24. The two leaders exchanged a handshake before talks began. President Xi Jinping said China and the United States should become partners rather than rivals. He also welcomed the American delegation to China. President Xi has said that the Taiwan issue remains the most important matter in China-US relations. He warned that failure to handle the matter properly could lead to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Read more »

China agrees to purchase American crude, boosting oil pricesPresident Trump announced that China has agreed to purchase American crude, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This agreement is expected to boost oil prices, as China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil and a significant importer of U.S. crude and petroleum. However, U.S. crude and petroleum exports to China fell for a second consecutive year, dropping 25% to 237.8 million barrels in 2025. The announcement comes amid signs of a limited thaw in U.S.-China relations, with Washington reportedly clearing sales of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips to several major Chinese technology firms.

Read more »

Trump leaves Beijing with few wins but warm words for XiJust before the leaders met for tea on Friday, China's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining its frustration with the United States and Israel's war with Iran

Read more »